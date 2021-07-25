55 residents evacuated after 3am fire at Regina Road block

Fears about the safety of residents living in tall blocks of flats were made worse this morning after the London Fire Brigade was called out to a blaze in one of the council blocks on Regina Road, South Norwood.

No one was hurt in the incident, but worried residents have told Inside Croydon that they were only made aware of the potentially life-threatening situation when some heard a loud bang, and what sounded like an explosion.

The residents say that they heard no fire alarms go off in the block.

Since the tragic Grenfell Tower fire in 2017, in which 72 people were killed, those living in high-rise accommodation have been keenly aware of the potential dangers to their homes – even those living in tower blocks such as at Regina Road where the cladding has been deemed by officials to be safe.

In any case, with the scandalous issues of leaks, damp and mould and unhealthy living conditions in many of the flats in the three blocks on Regina Road, council tenants there have endured more than their share of difficulties over recent years.

The three Wates-built blocks on Regina Road are half as tall as the Grenfell Tower, at 11 storeys, each with 44 homes.

This morning fire incident occurred in Block 2-56a.

According to eye-witnesses, it is believed that someone may have placed an object down the rubbish chute when it was smouldering or on fire.

In a statement to Inside Croydon, the London Fire Brigade said, “Firefighters were called to a fire at a flat on Regina Road in South Norwood this morning.

“A paladin bin in a ground floor bin storage cupboard was destroyed by fire.

“Around 55 residents left the building before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

The Brigade received a call at 2.49am. Five fire engines and around 35 firefighters from Woodside, Beckenham, West Norwood, Croydon and Norbury fire stations attended the scene, and had the incident under control before 3.30am.

