Four more public libraries set to reopen after covid lockdown

At least a month later than most local authorities managed, Croydon is to begin “a phased reopening for all library buildings”, after the easing of covid-19 precautions.

Four of the borough’s 13 public libraries – at Broad Green, Sanderstead, Shirley and Bradmore Green in Old Coulsdon – remain closed, while seven others have been open for just three days a week, or less.

All of Croydon’s open libraries are operating much-reduced services and hours.

According to an announcement from the council’s propaganda bunker issued last night (and way too late to make the deadlines for any local newspapers for at least a week), from next Monday, “Bradmore Green, Sanderstead and Shirley libraries will be opening their doors to allow browsing, computer access and study spaces two days a week.” Broad Green Library remains unavailable for its intended purpose while it continues to operate a lateral flow test centre, which the council says will be until the end of August.

As the public libraries open, all visitors will be asked to continue to scan the QR code for the NHS app to check-in on entry and to wear a face-covering while inside to help keep everyone as safe as possible.

Free family activities such as Rhymetimes and Storytimes will also be making a return as they are gradually reintroduced over the summer, the council says.

The libraries’ opening hours will continue to vary from branch to branch. Full details will be updated on the council’s website.

Read more: Lewis launches reading challenge – when 11 libraries are shut

Read more: Libraries are our long-term investment. Don’t squander it

Read more: South Norwood library needs £900,000 more to be fit to open

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

