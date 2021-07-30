Stormzy backs £2m fund to help black university students

Stormzy, the grime artist from South Norwood, has pledged to support a further 30 black students studying at Cambridge University in scholarships amounting to almost £2million.

“I hope this scholarship continues to serve as a small reminder to young black students that the opportunity to study at one of the best universities in the world is theirs for the taking,” Stormzy said yesterday as the latest funding was announced.

The Stormzy Scholarship programme was launched in 2018, and so far has supported six black students. The first two Stormzy Scholars graduated this summer. An increase in the number of black teenagers applying, and being accepted, for places at Cambridge has been called “the Stormzy Effect”.

The latest scheme will provide help for 10 students each year for the next three years, with each “Stormzy Scholar” receiving £20,000 per year to cover tuition fees and maintenance costs. The arrangement is a partnership between HSBC and the musician’s charity, the Merky Foundation.

“For 30 more black students to have the opportunity to study at Cambridge University – the same year our initial 2018 scholars graduate – feels like an incredible milestone,” Stormzy said.

The programme is open to UK students of black or mixed-race heritage with a confirmed place at the university.

Prof Graham Virgo, the senior pro-vice-chancellor at Cambridge University, said: “Since the Stormzy Scholarships were announced in 2018 we have seen a significant increase in the number of black students applying to study here and being admitted and we are very proud to see the first two students supported by the scheme graduate this year.”

