Farleigh’s volunteers and course praised after pro tournament

A sports venue in Selsdon has been praised for the way it has been maintained to the highest competition standard, after Farleigh Golf Club staged the PGA Assistants’ Championship over the weekend.

Michael Farrier-Twist, from Sussex, with a final round of 64, overturned a five-shot deficit to force a play-off against Kenny Ferrie.

Ferrie, the three-time European Tour winner, had led the tournament throughout after breaking the course record with a nine-under-par 63 on day one.

But Farrier-Twist hit a birdie on the second play-off hole to take the title and £5,000 prize.

It was the second time in four years that Farleigh had hosted the championship. It has also been used to stage several PGA qualifying events, as well as the PGA Fourball Championship for two years on the trot.

Set within 350 acres of picturesque countryside in the North Downs, Farleigh is a 27-hole course designed by former Ryder Cup captain John Jacobs.

James Ibbetson, Farleigh’s general manager, said: “It was fantastic to host an event of this magnitude again at Farleigh. It seems to be the year of play-offs and drama at competitions hosted here, as our club championships also went to one. What are the chances!

“There was some fantastic golf on display and who better to break the Farleigh course record than Ferrie – to have that calibre of player competing on our course was a real honour.

“The course was kept in great condition, as always, thanks to our excellent greenkeeping team, and we were delighted to hear such positive feedback from the players and tournament officials.

“We would also like to thank the team of volunteers, which comprised of around 10 Farleigh members each day, whose enthusiasm, professionalism and hard work allowed the event to run smoothly and successfully.”

