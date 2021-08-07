Croydon riots 10 years on: ‘I was in real fear for my family’

CROYDON COMMENTARY: On August 8 2011, the night that Croydon burned, photographer JAN PODSIADLY captured some of the scenes close to his home that he witnessed and terrified him, and here, 10 years on, recalls some of the events

Ten years ago I was in the middle of the Croydon riots.

It was purportedly a response to the controversial killing of Mark Duggan by the police.

West Croydon, where I lived, was the worst-hit place in any city in England. Few press images exist of the London Road. The enduring Croydon image was of the flames from Reeves Corner, but that was nowhere near the destruction of properties at the top of my road.

It wasn’t “protestors”. Cars parked in a side street opposite my house were loaded with loot by young men whose only interest was taking what they could.

According to one rioter, interviewed by academics years later, the only thing that made it all stop was when “The shops ran out of stuff.”

Shopkeepers on London Road who attempted to defend their stores were brushed aside and threatened.

Eight shops on London Road in West Croydon were totally destroyed and have never come back. Some of the buildings have still not been rebuilt.

Eventually, government recovery grants were paid to the council, but the money was diverted to more affluent South Croydon, although the destruction there was minimal by comparison.

Ministry of Justice figures show a total of 1,292 offenders were jailed for their part in the rioting that started in London and spread across the country.

But I am not aware that anyone has ever been charged with the destruction of the West Croydon buildings. Probably, they never will.

There was no official government inquiry after the riots, but there were reports by other bodies. Opportunism, social deprivation, discontent with the police and unemployment were all mentioned, but a single overwhelming cause for what happened over five days in August 2011 was not pinpointed.

Analyses following the riots found that police tactics were hampered by inadequate numbers, that they should sometimes have intervened more promptly and assertively, and that their intelligence was flawed.

All the reports praised the bravery of the officers on the frontline.

That night, I was living on the frontline.

I have never experienced such vile behaviour and greed as I witnessed that night and I hope that I never have to again.

I was in real fear for myself, my family and friends and for the possibility that my house might be torched.

I doubt that all the looters have been caught but I sincerely hope that those who were caught paid a heavy price for their actions.

Read more: Croydon riots 10 years on: A decade of missed opportunity

Croydon Commentary is a platform for all our readers to offer their personal views about what matters to them in and around the borough. To submit an article for publication, just email us at inside.croydon@btinternet.com, or post your comment to an Inside Croydon article that has caught your attention

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

