Council wants to check if you are registered to vote

With the referendum over a directly elected mayor just eight weeks away, the council is urging residents to ensure that they are registered to vote.

The council says that its electoral services department has contacted all households, either by email or with a form in the post, asking them to confirm their details for the annual voter registration canvass. Of course, if you haven’t received such a communication from the council, now might be a good time to contact them to check all is as it should be.

The details confirmed in this process will also affect individuals’ entitlement to vote at next May’s local council elections.

All councils are required by law to carry out an annual canvass. “This ensures that the electoral register is kept up-to-date, and also helps the council to identify any residents who are not registered to vote and encourage them to do so,” the council says.

“Any residents who have not yet responded to their email or form are asked to do so as soon as possible. The quickest and easiest way to do this is online at www.householdresponse.com/croydon, using the unique codes that the council has sent to you.”

Alternatively, the council asks that you return the paper form as soon as possible.

Any residents who have any questions can contact their local registration team at electoral.services@croydon.gov.uk or by calling 020 8726 6300.

