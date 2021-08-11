Peddle My Wheels are offering affordable route into cycling

Croydon’s Labour-run council is promoting an innovative scheme to make cycling more affordable – but only if you live in the north of the borough.

A series of second-hand bike markets are being staged throughout August, in partnership with local business Peddle My Wheels.

Peddle My Wheels already have an acclaimed “Try Before You Bike” scheme which offers support to adults who might be new or returning to cycling, to help them become safer and more confident out on the roads.

This scheme saw massive public interest and growth during the pandemic, as people flocked to cycling as a covid-safe, low-cost activity and alternative to public transport, even in Croydon, where the safe cycling routes and infrastructure are minimal.

One regular bike-rider said, “Importantly, their focus is on helping people buy and use bikes as a way to travel to work or do their shopping or just take exercise. That is, they’re not just about selling a shiny new road bike for £3,000 a time.”

As part of the second-hand bike markets, Peddle My Wheels will fix up unwanted and under-used bicycles and sell them on behalf of the original owner.

“Residents are encouraged to bring their old bikes, that would normally be collecting dust to have them fixed up and sold on their behalf, making some extra cash while ensuring the bikes go to good use,” the council says.

Expert mechanics service all the bikes to make sure they are safe and ready to ride for those coming to purchase.

The first market will take place from 10am to 4pm this Saturday. The bike markets are…

Sat Aug 14 – Westow Park, 150 College Green, London, SE19 3PP

Sun Aug 15 – New Addington Leisure and Community Centre, 88 Central Parade, New Addington, Croydon, CR0 0JB

Sun Aug 22 – Ashburton Hall, 32 Tenterden Rd, Croydon, CR0 6NN

Sat Aug 28 – Croydon Sports Arena, Albert Rd, London, SE25 4QL

Sun Aug 29 – Westow Park

“Shame there’s no second-hand markets planned for the town centre or the south of the borough,” said the cyclist, “but maybe that will come.”

Peddle My Wheels is a local business success story, having been recipients of a grant from the Croydon Enterprise Loan Fund in 2018. Through the funding, the business was able to purchase their workshop in Selhurst, growing their capacity to expand, running similar schemes in 23 other London boroughs.

“We aim to run a socially, ethically, and environmentally responsible business – and to get as many people cycling as possible,” said Alper Muduroglu, founder of Peddle My Wheels.

“The key characteristic is affordability – bikes are quite difficult to get rid of, you can’t take them to charity shops, so these markets allow for used bikes to be recycled. We want people who would have old bikes kicking around to bring them to us and we can service them and sell them on their behalf, ensuring they go to good use in the community”.

For more information on the bike markets and Peddle My Wheels, click here.

