Farleigh offering free courses for girls and women golfers

Farleigh Golf Club is reinforcing its commitment to women’s golf with a busy year of events and coaching sessions to tap into a new generation of female golfers of all ages and abilities.

With the aim of attracting more women into the game and breaking down any barriers to participation, Farleigh has been officially named a “Girls Golf Rocks” venue through England Golf.

Aimed at girls between five and 18, the objective of the initiative is to teach aspiring golfers the basics of the game in a fun and friendly way, with pathways for progression for those who develop a keen interest.

The programme includes running six-week courses for girls throughout the school holidays, which comprise six one-hour sessions with Farleigh’s expert PGA professionals.

But it’s not just youngsters that the club, near Selsdon, is hoping to attract to golf. The club has also put on several successful beginner courses for all ages. These were completely free to sign up for and included tuition from Farleigh’s PGA professionals in five one-hour lessons.

The courses were so popular, the club had to put on additional sessions to cope with the demand. The club has also changed its rules on its regular weekend competitions, to make it easier for women to take part.

James Ibbetson, the club’s general manager, said: “We wanted to use this opportunity in Women and Girls’ Golf Week to showcase all the amazing work and progress we have made to grow female participation at Farleigh.

“We are also proud to be a flagbearer for England Golf’s Girls Golf Rocks programme. To be able to support England Golf, and the sport as a whole, by offering our spectacular course, excellent coaching and practice facilities for the programme was an easy decision.”

For more information on women’s golf at Farleigh, email golf@farleighfox.co.uk or visit www.farleighfox.co.uk.

