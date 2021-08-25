Signs of the times, as Sanderstead look to celebrate jubilee

Next year’s 70th anniversary of Queen acceding to the throne in 1952 will see celebrations across the realm, and even in some parts of Croydon.

Though in Sanderstead, one landmark tribute that is seen by thousands every day is beginning to look its age somewhat, which is a bit of a delicate problem for the local residents’ association. The Sanderstead village sign has been deemed to be beyond repair.

The Sanderstead sign, on a post in front of Rectory Court, on the corner of Limpsfield Road and Rectory Park, has stood there at least since 1953, the year of the Coronation, but according to the RA and Lynne Hale, a ward councillor, is now “looking in rather a sorry state”.

The sign is a perhaps prosaic version of the kind of village signs once seen all over England, including in the suburbs. Other parts of Croydon, such as Old Coulsdon and Addiscombe, all have their own signs to reflect the identity of the area.

The Sanderstead Residents’ Association’s… cough… association with their sign goes back the full extent of the Queen’s reign.

Affixed to the post, below the sign, is “ER 1953”, and a small metal plaque that reads, “This plaque commemorates the Silver Jubilee of HM Queen Elizabeth II 1952-1977 and the Golden Jubilee of the Sanderstead Residents Association 1926-1976”.

According to Hale, “Sanderstead Residents’ Association chairman, Heather Lindsay, and I inspected it recently with a view to adding a plaque in celebration of HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year.”

The duo, “Noted the very poor state of the woodwork.”

According to Hale, the first professional restoration enquiry suggested that the old sign is doomed and needs replacing. “All options will be explored,” Hale said.

