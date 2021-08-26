Town Hall axeman is now let loose on Shrublands’ trees

It is looking like Croydon’s Labour council’s already dubious “green” credentials have suffered another blow, in the midst of their own climate emergency, with that blow being delivered by a well-oiled and over-used chainsaw.

If the council has its way, Shrublands could soon be left without any shrubs.

Not for the first time, the council’s over-enthusiastic axemen have been out felling what appear to be perfectly healthy trees, this time on the Shrublands Estate in Shirley.

For several of the trees in Shrublands, however, it is already too late.

And it cannot be because the council has somewhat late in the day decided it wants to spruce up Shrublands.

As one loyal reader put it, what makes it all the more galling, “just to give you an idea where the council’s priorities lie regarding the general maintenance of the estate, here’s a picture of a typical refuse area!”

Readers have sent through a wide selection of photographs of trees.

There’s an interesting variety of trees, planted on the green spaces between residential blocks. All look to be in decent enough condition.

But all have the dreaded mark of a pink-coloured cross. Which means that they are for the chop.

It’s beginning to look as if the council has an earmarked budget for civic vandalism, and having been denied the opportunity of spending a few quid by felling some trees in South Croydon, they’ve decided that the Shrublands trees are for the chop.

Either that, or efforts are being made to pay down the bankrupt borough’s £1.5billion debts with a foray into the logging business.

According to our reader, “I recently read your story about plum trees being cut down in Croydon for being “wonky”, and I really wanted to let you know that on Shrublands Avenue in Shirley there are more than 20 mature trees, some of which are at least 60 years old, that have been earmarked for cutting down.

“These trees are clearly not diseased, you can tell that because they, too, are blossoming lovely in springtime and their leaves and fruits look perfectly healthy.

“The council has already started cutting some down around the estate.

“I don’t know how I can do something to stop this. I fear it is just that the council wants to save money in maintaining these trees.

“I have contacted the local MP, Sarah Jones, but have heard nothing back.”

