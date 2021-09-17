‘Hostile’ crowd threw missiles at police in cruise clampdown

A “hostile crowd of hundreds” hurled missiles at the police last night while they were conducting their operation against “anti-social driving” in Broad Green.

As Inside Croydon revealed, 21 vehicles were impounded during the operation, which called on more than 60 officers and specials from across the capital.

The operation is the latest clampdown against the regular high-speed “Croydon cruises” staged around Valley Park, a weekly gathering of hundreds of spectators and souped-up vehicles which have featured fireworks and loud sound systems on the retail park’s roads and in car parks alongside Ikea.

According to official Metropolitan Police reports on social media, during the night’s work they issued 16 warnings under “Section 59”, while four people reported to the Magistrates Court for no insurance.

Section 59 is part of the 2002 Police Reform Act and are issued to those found to be driving without due care and attention or under S34 Road Traffic Act if they are causing or likely to cause alarm, distress or annoyance. Anyone issued with such a warning is liable to have their vehicle confiscated if they commit a second offence within 12 months. Croydon Police say that they have issued more than 200 such notices since July.



Local officer Sergeant Karl Eccott has posted further details on a Croydon Police social media page this afternoon which suggest that the operation was not as smooth and peaceful as the force might have hoped.

Sgt Eccott said, “Police arrived and were met by a hostile crowd of hundreds that proceeded to throw missiles at them whilst they tried to maintain public safety for those at the park to go about their daily lives.”

Sgt Eccott described last night’s operations as, “A great result for the community from us doing what we can to be robust in tackling this serious issue affecting the lives of those members of the public who simply want to go about their business without fear of being hit by a car’s reckless behaviour.

Read more: 21 vehicles seized as police clamp down on Valley Park ‘cruise’

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

