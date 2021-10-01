Barratts celebrate latest award for Cane Hill development

Barratt’s Cane Hill Park development, 677 homes built on the 210-acre site around the former mental hospital in Coulsdon that was gifted to the developers by Boris Johnson when he was Mayor of London, has won the “completed development” category in this year’s Housing Design Awards.

Barratt David Wilson Homes was commended for its innovative design and build quality. Cane Hill Park has incorporated what they describe as “characterful green spaces and parkland” into its design.

HTA Design were the architects responsible for much of the work.

The scheme has been in the planning stages since 2013.

The awards judges highlighted the high-quality finish of the development and praised the care and attention that has been paid to the housing and landscaping quality at the development.

“Cane Hill Park is truly a site in the making, having been identified for redevelopment 20 years ago,” said Natalie Perry, the sales and marketing director for David Wilson Kent.

“The development’s progress since then is nothing short of impressive, with our hard work culminating in a bespoke residential neighbourhood that truly reflects the needs of local buyers.”

The Housing Design Awards were created to champion quality build in post-war Britain, and include a panel of judges from some of the most prestigious bodies in the industry including representatives from what was once known as the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Homes England, the GLA (who, given the history of the Cane Hill site, have some interest in its success), the Department for Health and the National House Building Council.

To find out more about the awards, visit www.hdawards.org.

