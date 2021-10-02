Battersea says Wear Blue for Rescue to help the underdogs

Battersea Dogs’ and Cats’ Homes, the world-leading animal welfare charity, is asking the public to join the rescue movement by taking the to share their love of rescue and Wear Blue for Rescue.

From sharing images of their own rescue pets on social media or shouting about how they support the work rescues do – Battersea wants members of the public to join in their campaign and celebrate their love of rescue animals.

Research shows 1 in 4 pets in Britain come from rescue, and Battersea believes a spotlight should be shone on the much-loved rescue animals that are in homes across the country, and in all walks of life, regardless of their breed.

“Rescue animals are one of a kind and every year hundreds of thousands of animals become rescues for all sorts of different reasons,” Peter Laurie, Battersea’s chief executive, said.

“Wear Blue for Rescue is Battersea’s exciting new campaign that aims to champion our love for the wonderful, quirky rescue dogs and cats who just need a second chance in life. All the underdogs who have become top cats and are now living their best lives and bringing joy to their owners’ lives on sofas, in laps, and even on life-saving missions, around the world.

“Everyone can join in with Wear Blue for Rescue, you don’t have to own a rescue dog or cat to champion rescue animals and show your love and support for the organisations who care for them.”

As part of Wear Blue for Rescue, Battersea is also launching the Rescue symbol, a new symbol of support for rescue animals around the world. The charity is calling on everyone to show their love of rescues and to unite behind the Rescue symbol, championing the wonderful rescue animals that are all around us in our homes and communities.

People can buy a Wear Blue for Rescue item with the Rescue symbol from battersea.org.uk, or request a free pin badge or pet tag.

Battersea is encouraging people to wear these items with pride and to share their love of rescue animals on social media and using a special Battersea AR filter on Instagram and Snapchat.

Don’t forget to tag @Battersea and use #RescueIsMyFavouriteBreed.

