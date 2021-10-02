Write your ‘Love Letter to London’ for a chance to win

The London Society is inviting you to pen a love letter to the city – and the best entries will win cash prizes.

“We’re biased, but we believe London is the greatest city in the world,” the Society says.

“It is the nation’s capital, but woven from hundreds of separate communities; the economic powerhouse of the UK with a richly diverse demographic. “It has an amazing history, but is constantly evolving; it offers world-class art, music, theatre and other live performances. It is home to 9 million people but attracts dozens of millions more each year as visitors.”

The “Love Letters to London” writing competition aims to celebrate the city in all its life, charm and mystery.

“We want you to tell us why you love this city,” they say.

“Write us up to 500 words around the theme of ‘recovery and resilience’.”

To fit with The London Society motto of “valuing the past; looking to the future”, entrants can write on any aspect of London’s past, present or future.

It might be reportage, an historical essay, a “think piece”, a spot of futurology, a work of fiction, a poem. The organisers say that they are open to all forms and styles.

Entries can have been published elsewhere, but must fit the brief and have been written in 2021.

Sponsored by firms of developers and architects, the competition has five categories, and £700 in prizes in each.

For full details of the competition and how to enter, click here.

