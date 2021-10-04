Croydon driver finds petrol for sale – in Pease Pottage

As petrol shortages across south London go into a third week, one Inside Croydon reader went that extra mile – or 20 – to fill up his tank in Sussex

Pumps out: supplies to petrol stations in Scotland, the north and Midlands have normalised. But not in London

I set off at 6am yesterday morning, Sunday.

The queue for Tesco Elmers End was all the way beyond Longheath Gardens, and after last week’s midnight experience elsewhere of irate drivers and people pushing in the line, I just couldn’t face the slow-moving queue any longer and moved on.

I had enough petrol but Sunday is the day I have less work. I can’t get time off work on weekdays to spend time on petrol hunting.

We live a long way from public transport and need the car for dropping young children at different schools. So filling up the car once a week is important.

The station at Shirley opposite Trinity School was dry.

The queue on Lower Addiscombe Road was huge.

Nothing along the Brighton Road, all empty.

Tesco Purley was overwhelmed.

The petrol station just through the bridge to Kenley was dry too.

I tried Godstone Valley – nothing. Then up to Warlingham, Woldingham and on to Nutfield. Nowt.

I’d heard that the motorways had better supplies. On the M25, it said Clacket Services no fuel.

So on to the M23 to try Copthorne by the airport. Nothing there.

So went down to Pease Pottage down in Sussex. I was there by 8 and success.

I got back home and told the wife I had bought her a really precious birthday present.

  1. Hazel swain says:
    October 4, 2021 at 1:23 pm

    why is Croydon so poorly supplied with petrol? its a shambles and someone should be held accountable … this is no longer just the panic buyers …I havent been able to get petrol from the outset of this farce and now have less that a quarter of a tank … cant risk driving round to look for more and using this up.. saving it now for any emergency .. not able to use public transport, cycle or walk far .. so now virtually a prisoner in my own home .

