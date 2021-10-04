Police appeal for witnesses after shooting in South Croydon

A man was murdered in the early hours of Saturday morning. The incident took place at a private house party in South Croydon where the man, named by police as Leroy Mitchell, was shot dead by someone carrying a gun.

There have been no arrests.

According to a statement from Scotland Yard, the police were called shortly before 5am on Saturday after reports of the shooting in a car park in Birdhurst Road.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, including from the London Ambulance Service, Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 35.

Detectives investigating the murder are continuing to appeal for anyone who was at the party or who saw Mitchell on Friday night, October 1, to get in touch.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin of Specialist Crime, who is leading the investigation, said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who was at that party, which is believed to be a silent disco. Even if you do not think you saw or heard anything significant, please contact police if you were there.

“Leroy was a popular local man and his family and friends have been left absolutely devastated by his death.

“I also want to appeal for any witnesses, anyone with information or anyone who may have relevant dashcam or other footage to please get in touch.”

The police are also appealing for dashcam or other relevant footage.

To provide information, please call the incident room 020 8785 8244. To remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

