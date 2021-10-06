All pumped up: interactive map offers petrol station updates

Motorists still seeking to find a petrol station where you can fill up with more than a Yorkie bar now have the help of an interactive map which charts which outlets have petrol or diesel to fuel your vehicle – and which ones are still running on empty.

As one Inside Croydon loyal reader demonstrated at the weekend, the absence of any reliable information on where fuel is available, and how panic buying has quickly turned those potential new supply lines into lengthy queues, has forced some to drive deep into the countryside to find a petrol station that is open to sell petrol.

The new web page, by Zigger Web Design and created by Jonathan King, uses GoogleMyMaps to chart seemingly every petrol station across Surrey and south-east England, highlighting those with full available supplies, those just with diesel and those with no fuel left at all.

As well as the map, there’s also a dashboard showing the status of each and every petrol station by name.

The page relies on drivers across the area logging where they have had success in buying fuel, or not. So the information may not always be 100 per cent reliable, but as a tool that has collated information across a wide area, it is believed to be the first of its kind.

“We finally have an interactive map!” the designers say.

“Just zoom into your area to see the detail.

“We update every 10 minutes, so remember to refresh your page.”

You can find the Zigger petrol page by clicking here.

Inside Croydon would be interested to get user feedback (post a comment on this page) on how accurate and reliable the information might be.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

