Ali’s efforts at spin catch the eye of not-so-noble judges

CROYDON COMMENTARY: In a week when two journalists were announced as winners for the Nobel Peace Prize for their courageous work in fighting for freedom of speech against despots, GEOFF JAMES reports on a less well-publicised award-winning effort

Nobel Prizes are awarded to the best-of-the-best, the winners must have shown world-class abilities in their specific field.

In the numerous press releases issued, you might have missed that the Nobel Prize for Rewriting History has been awarded to a Croydon resident – Hamida Ali.

This was a very late nomination, but very well-deserved.

Ms Ali’s latest rewriting of history was published late yesterday on the council website.

The judges were particularly impressed with how Ms Ali was able to write such blatant falsehoods and misrepresentation with such assertiveness.

The leader of Croydon council also gave an oral submission to the judges, by means of an interview with ITV London News which aired on October 8, in which she stressed that she was “listening” to her fellow residents.

It has been leaked from the prize committee (Ms Ali’s Labour colleagues on the council are already conducting an urgent investigation to punish the whistleblower, when they decide who it is they want to punish) that the Nobel nomination for Ms Ali was originally for Satire.

But after further interviews with Ms Ali, it became clear that she truly believes that any reader with an IQ above 20 will accept what she has written as the truth.

The committee noted that – it is not “satire” when the author expects the audience to believe what they are told.

Hence the judges were unanimous in awarding Ms Ali the Rewriting History prize.

In making this Nobel prize award, the judges noted their disappointment that Ms Ali’s writing efforts may be considerably more difficult to access after May 2022.

