JD Sports expands into a new store at Valley Retail Park

Sports fashion retailer JD has opened a new store in Croydon today.

The King of Trainers’ new outlet is taking up Unit C at Valley Retail Park.

The company says that the new store “will complement the existing JD location” on North End in the town centre.

“We’re delighted to be opening a second JD store in Croydon,” said a spokesperson for JD Sports.

“This will offer shoppers a wider selection from our extensive range of best-in-class sports fashion wear.”

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

