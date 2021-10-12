The referendum result shows that time for change is overdue

CROYDON COMMENTARY: Last week’s decisive vote for a new way of running the council should only be a first step, according to an open letter to all the borough’s councillors from Kenley resident BRIAN WATSON



Now that a directly elected mayor is going to replace the leader of the council – a decision made by residents right across the borough – isn’t it about time all Croydon’s councillors started to represent their residents by taking this crooked council and its officers to task?

Inside Croydon seems to be the only representation the residents can rely on.

Thankfully their exposures of this deceitful council and the outright misconduct of its officers still continues, as their latest news report about the planning director’s absurd behaviour demonstrates.

There is little point in my writing to the council’s chief executive, Katherine Kerswell, or the council leader, Hamida Ali, because if they don’t like what you say, they just do not respond.

So, I’ll make a plea to my local Councillors. It’s time for change. We want to read of resignations and firings, not more deceit and misconduct.

