No arrests made in murder hunt after Birdhurst Road shooting

The police have repeated their appeals for witnesses following the murder of Leroy Mitchell in South Croydon at the start of this month.

Nearly two weeks have passed since Mitchell, 35, was shot in a car park after attending a silent disco at an address in Birdhurst Road, a usually quiet residential street.

The police were called to the incident shortly before 5am on Saturday, October 2. The police have not yet made any arrests in connection with their murder investigation.

Today, the officer leading the Metropolitan Police’s murder hunt said that “our investigation is gathering pace”.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin said: “We’re following a number of leads and enquiries but we need the public’s help to bring justice to Leroy’s family.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who was at that party, which is believed to be a silent disco. Even if you do not think you saw or heard anything significant, please contact police if you were there.

“Leroy was a popular local man and his family and friends have been left absolutely devastated by his death.

“I also want to appeal for any witnesses, anyone with information or anyone who may have relevant dashcam or other footage to please get in touch.”

Mitchell has been described as a “devoted father of three children”.

In a statement issued by the Met today, Mitchell’s family said: “Leroy was a beautiful soul, hardworking, with a zest for life. He cherished his family and friends. He was loved by so many people, and his death will be felt for a long time to come.

“His family and friends were the most important aspect of Leroy’s life. He was someone always happy to help, he always strived to make a change to others life. Leroy touched the hearts of everyone he met. Leroy had such a bright future ahead, seeing his children grow and blossom into strong, positive independent adults. He will be missed terribly.”

To provide information, please call the incident room 020 8785 8244

To remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

