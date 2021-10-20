READER OFFER: Win tickets for Scouting For Girls at Fairfield

Inside Croydon is delighted to be able to offer a pair of tickets for next month’s concert by Scouting For Girls at the Fairfield Halls, when up-and-coming band Aliensdontringdoorbells will be the support act.

This fabulous competition is open exclusively to paid-up supporters of Inside Croydon. If you are not already a patron, click here and sign up now.

The concert is an early step back on the road to touring for both Scouting For Girls and Aliensdon’tringdoorbells, after nearly two years of lockdown.

The gig is being staged in The Recreational, the Fairfield Halls’ new live performance space, on Tuesday, November 2, from 7.30pm. Tickets for the concert are still on sale via the Fairfield Halls website,

Scouting For Girls’ debut album reached No1 on the UK Albums Chart in 2008. Since then, they’ve sold more than 2million albums, 2million singles, had four Brit Award nominations, an Ivor Novello nomination, four Top 10 singles and sold-out Wembley Arena.

They are touring their latest album, Easy Cover, which they say is “going back to the music and culture of their childhoods in the 1980s… a joyous album of 80s covers alongside some new tracks, and an optimism that 2021 can be everything that 2020 was not!

“With the new tracks from Easy Cover to perform as well as all the band’s hits, this is going to be one big Scouting For Girls party!”

Aliensdontringdoorbells describe themselves as “adult pop rock with a raw edge. Or Simon and Garfunkels’s Bridge Over Troubled Waters meets… Alien!”

Fusing pop, rock, jazz, prog and swing, the one common factor throughout all Aliensdontringdoorbells songs is that this band is truly here for a good time.

Finding success in the United States with two songs breaking into the Top 30 in the Billboard Adult Contemporary charts (Daylight and It’s Your Night), the Aliens broke through in America with unprecedented ease – owing to the relatability of their music and its popularity on Spotify playlists and others.

It’s this kind of fun-loving attitude which secured the boys a spot at the Camper Calling festival, a spot which exposed their timeless brand of energetic rock ’n roll to precisely the right audience.

Their support slot at the Fairfield Halls comes from a partnership in which Roy Stride, the lead singer of Scouting For Girls, came into the studio with the band to co-write and produce when they recorded at the same Dean Street studios that have been used by the likes of Adele, U2 and Pink Floyd.

“Aliensdontringdoorbells are here to stake their claim on the adult pop-rock territory which is ready for something brand new,” they say after releasing their debut album and single Slipping Away.

Competition time

To win a pair of tickets – worth more than £65 – for this exciting gig on November 2, all you have to do is be an Inside Croydon subscriber, and answer correctly one simple question:

Q. What does Aliensdontringdoorbells’ debut album have in common with Abba?

Email your answer under the subject heading “Aliens competition” to inside.croydon@btinternet.com before the deadline of noon, Thursday, October 28.

The first lucky entrant with the correct answer to be plucked out of the Editor’s very large hat will be declared the winner and sent details for how they get to attend The Recreational concert the following Tuesday.

Usual Inside Croydon competition Ts&Cs apply. Entrants must be over 18 years of age and Inside Croydon subscribers. They must be available to attend the Scouting For Girls and Aliensdontringdoorbells concert at the Fairfield Halls on November 2, 2021. No cash or alternative prize is available. The competition organisers and this website has no liability for entrants’ transport or accommodation to attend the concert.

