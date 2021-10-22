This is not the time for Chancellor to play games with councils

CROYDON COMMENTARY: Recently published reports which prove that Tory austerity has led to the early deaths of tens of thousands of people since 2010 need to be properly considered in next week’s Budget and in the forthcoming Government Spending Review, writes ANDREW PELLING
The Government Spending Review comes soon, with the Budget on October 27.
Let’s hope it’s a three-year review which helps councils to plan ahead. There have only been one-year reviews recently.
With the NHS and school budgets protected and more money likely to be allocated to defence, I fear that local government, like other non-protected budgets, is likely to see grants falling by another 3 to 5 per cent.
But the government needs to stop playing games by hurting local councils’ budgets, which proves to be destructive to people’s lives. Council Tax rates are also becoming untenable.
You see dramatic figures used of the cuts to local government grant of 76 per cent in Croydon. This is accurate but can mislead, as government has changed income flows to local councils. Like other councils, Croydon’s real spend per head per year is about 20 per cent down since the Tories came to power nationallyin 2010.
That in itself is a huge cut to cope with each and every year.
There are still savings to be found in a forensic consideration of the council’s private sector contracts.
When Council Tax benefit is run by councils (with less funding for this as well from central government) and when social care is secured by councils, it’s often the most needy groups that suffer most.
Croydon’s treatment by governments of all three colours has been poor bearing in mind its growing demographic challenges. Some of that problem goes a long way back, with grant support being based on historical spend that the Conservatives kept down in the 1980s.
As government grants fall anyway, attention has to turn to how to maximise income. This includes development and working with private sector partners to identify investment that will no longer be coming from the council’s “39 steps” of infrastructure investment.
Monies can be secured from Croydon’s outperforming Pension Fund without having any impact on payments to Croydon Council’s fund’s pensioners.
With the government’s White Paper on “levelling up” due soon and Tory support in London in retreat, I fear that London councils might get worse financial treatment than other councils.
- Andrew Pelling, pictured right, has been a Labour councillor for Waddon ward since 2014. Previously a Conservative, Pelling was Croydon and Sutton’s first London Assembly Member and he was the MP for Croydon Central from 2005 to 2010. Pelling is the current chair of the council’s pensions committee
As a Croydon Council Pensioner I have to declare an interest in Andrew’s assertion that “monies can be secured from Croydon’s outperforming Pension Fund without having any impact on payments to Croydon Council’s fund’s pensioners.”
The private sector has a record of robbing pension funds to support their business with sometimes catastrophic consequences. Fortunately the Local Government scheme is protected by law but Andrew’s statement does cause concerns, particularly as I see further debt being kicked down the road.
The fund may currently be performing well and Andrew should know the figures.
However the Council’s annual accounts for 2020/21 show an increase in the Pension Reserve debt from £473M to £700M. In simple terms that means that the pension scheme is underfunded by £700M and the accounts recognises that this shortfall will need to be addressed before benefits become payable.
Thus, if Andrew’s assertion means that the Council can make money available by reducing their annual contribution, I can only see the reserve debt increasing which still has to be provided for at some point.
He is right that payments to fund pensioners will not be affected (they are protected by law) but Council Tax payers or some other means will still have to provide the money for this growing shortfall.
As an aside the current CPI inflation figure of over 3% will need to be applied to pensions next year and that will put further pressure on the overall valuation of the pension fund and the Council’s contribution to its funding.
Much of what Mr Pelling says regarding the funding of Councils is pretty accurate and it would be very worthwhile to have a three year if not a 5 year budget. This would allow better fiscal planning and longer contracts with reduced cost to taxpayers if procurement is on the ball and the contract have effective penalties for non-delivery etc.
One part though is the comment which seems out of context but also worrying.
“Monies can be secured from Croydon’s outperforming Pension Fund without having any impact on payments to Croydon Council’s fund’s pensioners.”
Firstly it is good that Croydons Pension Fund is outperforming. But this is a measure not an amount. So is it actually realising a monetary return on investment or just a paper (actuarial) valuation and by what amount does the value exceed current and future liabilities?
Seriously – is Mr Pelling suggesting that taking money from a pension fund will not affect current and future members in any way? I find this hard to believe. It may not affect their entitlements but at the next squeeze I am sure that defined benefit pensions will be up for discussion as to how to end them.
I am surprised that the chair of a pension fund appears to be suggesting that it cross subsidises an employer by taking money from the fund as opposed to for instance a more acceptable method like allowing a payment holiday,
Where there is a surplus of funds is it not more equitable to impart some form of holiday of payment for the employer and a one-off benefit to those vulnerable ex Council workers in receipt of pensions as part of a hardship fund. If the rules did not allow this then perhaps as chair some motions to amend those rules might be more in tune with all the stakeholders requirements.
Perhaps Mr Pelling would like to clarify exactly what he is thinking here?