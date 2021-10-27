Roadworks on Green Belt cause worries for Addington villagers

There’s agitation among Addington villagers, after a local landowner erected gates to block public access to a large field and has started to build an access road through Green Belt land, all apparently without any planning permission or agreement with the council.

The works have been going on for the past three weeks at the junction of Huntingfield, Falconwood and Lodge Lane, not far from one of the Addington Court golf courses. The new roadway leads to a field at the bottom of Gravel Hill.

Land has been cleared, vegetation stripped bare, trees felled, hardcore bedded down, possibly to be tarmacked over, and residents allege that a council-owned verge has been destroyed.

Planning Officers attended the site yesterday to warn the contractors that work must cease.

Land Registry records show the land to be registered to Marion Georgina Barrs at an address in Ewell.

A Zoom meeting organised by the Addington Residents’ Association drew around 50 locals last night and was also attended by ward councillors Robert Ward and Helen Pollard and by MP Sarah Jones, with a further meeting of officials expected to be held on the site today.

According to one of those at last night’s remote meeting, “It is thought by the residents that the road is being constructed to facilitate access for the travelling community to the fields.”

Residents living in properties neighbouring the new roadway have expressed concerns about localised flooding, as there has been no drainage provided and the roadway has been laid above the damp proof course of existing homes.

According to another resident, “Our local councillors and MP Sarah Jones all agree there has been no planning application, and enforcement officers have visited, but Croydon Council have to date done nothing to reassure the residents that our local environment is not being catastrophically changed for the worse.

“One of the closest houses at the junction of Huntingfield and Falconwood Road will be flooded if we get significant rain, as the construction has no planned drainage.

“This has to be halted, immediately and permanently, to prevent further damage to our precious local habitats.”

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

