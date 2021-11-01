Purley home offers care advice for elderly over fireworks

A care home in Purley has shared its top tips for supporting those living with dementia ahead of Bonfire Night and Diwali, which are both taking place later this week.

While a fun tradition for many, the sound of fireworks has the potential to be distressing for those living with the condition, which is why the team at Care UK’s Amberley Lodge, on Downlands Road, have shared their expert advice on keeping loved ones safe and comfortable this year.

“Fireworks are a large and noisy part of the November celebrations, and although they might be enjoyed by some people living with dementia, others might find them distressing,” said Suzanne Mumford of Care UK.

“Talking about fireworks and reassuring them that there is no need to be worried may help. You might suggest that you watch them together, in a nice warm, comfy seat – not too close to the action.

“They may not like fireworks at all.

“For anyone who lived through the Blitz or who has seen active military service, the noises and flashes may trigger unwanted memories. Be sensitive to any sign of reluctance or distress and suggest your loved one moves to the comfortable room you have already planned and have the curtains closed in advance.”

Bonfire Night isn’t just about the bright lights and noisy fireworks.

Traditionally, many families used November 5 to enjoy treats including sausages or hot dogs, toasted marshmallows, jacket potatoes and steaming mugs of hot chocolate, which may provide an alternative way to mark the occasion with your relative.

Azalea Moses, the home manager at Purley’s Amberley Lodge, said: “If your loved one struggles to maintain a healthy weight or to be fully hydrated, occasions like these offer opportunities for extra nutrition and hydration in a fun, engaging way.

“Not only that, traditional occasions also provide the chance to reminisce, which can be incredibly beneficial for older people. These activities can help to encourage conversations, as well as evoke happy memories and the associated emotions, particularly for those living with dementia.”

Amberley Lodge provides residential, nursing and specialist dementia care, as well as respite, and end of life care.

To find out more about Amberley Lodge, call 020 8688 0999 or email Home Manager, Azalea Moses, at azalea.moses@careuk.com

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

