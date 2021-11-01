Help the Commons rangers plan for 10 more years of care

City Commons, the organisation operated by the City of London which manages a selection of green spaces in and around Croydon, is preparing its 10-year management plans, and is seeking input from the public which might influence how it approaches its tasks between now and 2031.

The plans, City Commons say, “will guide our work on Riddlesdown and Farthing Downs from 2021 to 2031. We’d like to hear what you think about the main actions of these plans and any aspect of our proposed work.”

They continue: “With help from volunteers and the local community alongside our ranger team, the plans will better protect and enhance the amazing biodiversity, heritage and landscape of Riddlesdown and Farthing Downs for people to enjoy today and for generations to come.”

Each survey should take less than 10 minutes to complete. To take part, just click on these links:

City Commons are also starting to run volunteer work teams on the Coulsdon Commons again. To be added to the mailing list for volunteering and updates on where to meet and times, email city.commons@cityoflondon.gov.uk

This month’s volunteer workdays planned (all from 10am to 3pm) are:

Coulsdon Common: Sun Nov 7

Riddlesdown: Thu Nov 11

Kenley Common: Tue Nov 16

Farthing Downs: Thu Nov 25

