Crystal Palace Christmas appeal needs £1,400 in just 7 days

Organisers of a crowdfunder for a Crystal Palace Christmas tree have less than a week to raise another £1,400 to secure further funding for the community festive season.

The community group, organised by the Crystal Palace Festival group, has managed to secure pledges of more than £2,000 from residents and a slew of local businesses.

But they need to hit a target of £3,500 by their deadline of noon next Friday to secure additional match funding towards the cost of a tree at Belvedere Road and Church Road junction, as well as twinkling lights around the Triangle and other festive activities, concerts and performances.

Among those traders who have signed up already include the George Irvin Funfair, The Faber Fox, Amphlett Lissimore, Vien, Simon Carter, Coconut Trading and Decorum.

Today, the organisers issued an urgent appeal for additional donations. “We had such a gorgeous tree in 2020 and 2019, it would be a shame if we can’t raise the funds this year and the Triangle would look very bare for Christmas.

“If we can reach our target then Father Christmas will switch on the lights on December 4 and we will be able to gather together to sing carols around the tree with our friends and family.”

To make a donation, click here.

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

