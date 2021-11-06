Five years on from tragedy: tram crash memorial service, Nov 9

The official civic memorial service to mark the fifth anniversary of the Croydon tram disaster will be held in New Addington next Tuesday, November 9.

More than 60 people were injured in the crash. Dane Chinnery, Donald Collett, Robert Huxley, Philip Logan, Dorota Rynkiewicz, Philip Seary and Mark Smith died when the tram derailed near Sandilands tram stop on November 9, 2016.

The public are invited to attend the service, which will be held at the tram crash memorial on Market Square, Central Parade, New Addington.

The ceremony will begin at 11am when the Mayor of Croydon will lead a period of silence, before inviting floral tributes to be laid at the memorial plinth installed in honour of those affected by the tragedy.

