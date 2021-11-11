Windrush Reach advises on applying to compensation scheme

The Waltham Forest, Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica Twinning Association – or WFTA for short – has been appointed by the Home Office as one of 14 grassroots organisations to provide information and direction to the support available in applying to the government’s Windrush compensation schemes.

The WFTA has secured a grant under the Windrush Community Fund to deliver Windrush Reach, a 10-month programme in London that will raise awareness of the support available through the Windrush compensation scheme.

The WFTA will provide advice and information surgeries, family and intergenerational drop-in events and a series of events in collaboration with a network of partners, including church organisations and Commonwealth embassies.

Mervin Caesar-John, the chair of WFTA, said, “The issue of ensuring those that should receive Windrush compensation must be addressed as a matter of urgency to ensure that those that are eligible are able to make successful claims. The Association is determined to use its network and influence to help make that happen.”

You can find more information about the WFTA’s Windrush Reach project by clicking here.

