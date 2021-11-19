Murder investigation after 14-year-old killed at West Croydon

A 14-year-old boy died in hospital after being stabbed in a fight on the streets of West Croydon last night.

The boy is the 28th fatality from knife crime in London in 2021.

The police have launched a murder investigation.

Roads in and around West Croydon Station, including Mead Place and Derby Road, remained closed to motor vehicles and pedestrians this morning as the police treat the area as a crime scene.

A Section 60 order, which gives police increased powers to stop and search, is in place in Broad Green, Fairfield, Waddon, West Thornton, Bensham Manor, Selhurst and Addiscombe West wards.

The police were called to London Road around 6.40pm to what they say were “reports of a fight involving a number of people”.

The police say that officers attended “but no suspects or victims were found”.

In a statement issued this morning, Scotland Yard said, “Shortly after 19:00hrs, police attended a south London hospital after a 14-year-old boy self-presented with stab wounds.

“Despite the efforts of doctors at the hospital, the boy died a short time later. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”

The police say that murder detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

There have been no arrests.

“Detectives would like to speak with anyone who was in the area of London Road and witnessed the fight,” the police said.

Superintendent Andy Brittain, from the South Area Command Unit which covers Croydon, said: “This is a tragic loss of another young life to knife crime. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“We have worked throughout the night with our colleagues from Specialist Crime to establish what happened yesterday evening, and this investigation remains ongoing.

“I would urge anyone who has information regarding a fight that was seen close to West Croydon Railway Station at about 6.45pm to please come forward and speak with us. We need to identify who was there and what led to a 14-year-old boy being killed.

“Tackling violence remains our top priority but we need your help. A family is grieving; any piece of information you have could be vital in giving them the answers that they so desperately need.

“Local residents can expect to see additional officers in the area and a crime scene is still in place. If you have any concerns, please speak with officers or contact your local neighbourhoods team.”

Any witnesses, or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference CAD 6179/18Nov, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Any young people who have information about violence, firearms or knife crime, can visit Fearless where they can pass on information anonymously – your IP address will not be traced. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.

From our archive: ‘Our failure can be read on the headstones of dead youth’

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

