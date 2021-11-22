Family ‘devastated’ by murder of 14-year-old Jermaine Cools

The Metropolitan Police has named the victim of Thursday night’s fatal stabbing in West Croydon as Jermaine Cools.

The 14-year-old died of multiple stab wounds after presenting at a south London hospital shortly after 7pm that night, following a fight involving several youths in West Croydon, close to the railway station.

Jermaine Cools’ family run the Cools Kitchen Caribbean takeaway restaurant on Portland Road in South Norwood. They are said to “have been left devastated by his murder”.

The police continue to appeal for witnesses and information as part of a murder investigation. There have as yet been no arrests.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Vandenbergh from Specialist Crime is leading the investigation.

He said: “I am still appealing to anyone who witnessed this fight in the vicinity of West Croydon station on Thursday evening to come forward.

“I am also keen to hear from any road users who may have captured events on dashcam – your footage could prove to be vital in piecing together what happened.

“Jermaine’s family have been left devastated by his murder and we need to identify the person responsible for this; if you can help please get in touch with my team or you can leave information anonymously with Crimestoppers.”

Any witnesses, or anyone with any information, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference CAD 6179/18Nov, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Information, including any footage and pictures, can also be provided via

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS21T27-PO1

