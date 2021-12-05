WI provide festive winter warmers for Old Coulsdon postbox

The usually less-than-festive political editor, Walter Cronxite – catchphrase, “Bah! Humbug!”, even in July – raised a smile when he saw this on a stroll around Old Coulsdon yesterday.

Woollen willy warmers for postboxes seem to have become a “thing” lately, as the country’s knitters have taken on all kinds of adornments to brighten up their neighbourhood.

This particular example is the artistic work of the Old Coulsdon Cupcakes Women’s Institute (nice cupcakes nomenclature… how did that come about?).

Bright. Witty (love the fairy lights round the bottom, by the way). And even got old Walter whistling Silent Night on his way to the next Town Hall meeting.

So, this is where Inside Croydon’s loyal readers come in…

Between now and December 23, we want you to keep your eyes peeled and your smartphone at the ready for any particularly eye-catching and unusual Christmas decorations around Croydon.

From Upper Norwood to Coulsdon, from Broad Green to Shirley, send in your pictures of where you discover some community-minded efforts have managed to create some Crimble cheer.

The decorations could be the result of a year-long effort by a residents’ association, a local business going to some extra effort, or even the work in the front garden of an individual household.

The decorations need to be something special and out of the ordinary, and if they pass the Cronxite Christmas test, we’ll publish them here… Just make sure you include some details of where you have discovered these treasures of brightness in the midwinter, and who may have made or paid for them.

Email us at inside.croydon@btinternet.com, and put “Christmas decorations” in the subject field.

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

