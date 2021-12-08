‘After so long away, this concert promises to be special’

Two of Croydon’s leading choirs are about to stage their first full public performances since the first covid lockdown began in March 2020.

The Croydon Philharmonic Choir is to sing in a Christmas concert at Fairfield Halls on Saturday December 18. The choir is part of an exciting line-up that also includes the world-renowned Trinity Boys Choir and the Croydon Citadel Band.

The “musical extravaganza” is led by the London Mozart Players. It brings a reunion between the LMP and the Croydon Phil, following their acclaimed performance of Verdi’s Requiem at the Fairfield Halls in October 2019.

The LMP, conducted by David Swinson, will perform popular Christmas classics, from The Nutcracker Suite to Sleigh Ride. The CPC, conducted by music director David Gibson, will sing a selection of Christmas songs and carols, together with excerpts from Handel’s Messiah. There will also be an opportunity for the audience to take part in singing some favourite carols.

The concert marks the CPC’s return to Croydon, following a performance in Basingstoke with the Basingstoke Choral Society in November. “We are delighted to be back,” says choir chair Jane Castle.

“And thrilled to be appearing with the London Mozart Players again.”

The concert starts at 7pm. Tickets, from £15 to £35, can be bought from the Fairfield Halls online box office: https://www.fairfield.co.uk/whats-on.

The LMP advises: “Bring the whole family, and your Santa hats, and celebrate a Croydon Christmas with LMP.”

Meanwhile the Croydon Male Voice Choir is staging its return with a Christmas Concert at St John’s Church, Shirley, this Saturday, December 11, their first major appearance in Croydon since lockdown.

The choir, conducted by music director Roger Pinsent, will be performing a selection from its current wide-ranging repertoire, including Nessun Dorma, I Feel Pretty and the spiritual Joshua Fought the Battle of Jericho. It too will be leading the audience in a selection of popular carols.

A solo spot will feature baritone Clive Bebee.

“Our Christmas concerts are always great fun,” says CMVC chair Kim Ormond.

“And after so long away, this one promises to be special.”

The concert, at St John’s in Shirley Church Road, starts at 7.30pm. Tickets, £10 each, will be on sale at the door.

