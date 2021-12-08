Coulsdon gets cozy glow as Christmas lights are switched on

They said it couldn’t be done. Although, as “they” were Tory councillor Mario Creatura, aka the Coulsdon Grinch, nothing should be taken at face value.

But thanks to the generosity and ingenuity of a grouping of local businesses and residents’ associations, Coulsdon has its Christmas lights.

Paid for, installed and plugged in, the lights are now up to brighten up the Brighton Road through into the New Year. And, at the weekend, they even had their special Christmas Shopping evening, with many local firms coming together to offer special Shop Local offers, plus mulled wine, mince pies, and more.

“So even though Yulefest was cancelled, in the last few days we have all come together to be able to offer this to the community,” Ashley Cooke, director of one of the businesses, Cozy Glow Candles, told Inside Croydon.

Cozy Glow Candles was among the donors and helped promote the new lights and move Coulsdon forward with a Shop Coulsdon Facebook and community social media pages.

Inside Croydon understands that among the businesses that have contributed towards the costs of Coulsdon’s Christmas lights are:

Infohealth chemist

Express Copy

Pandora News

The Light Bar

Whitchers Financial

Pristine Moments oven cleaning

Admiral Minicabs

Frames snooker club



Puzzle Kitchens

Precious Moments beauty salon, and

Elearic property legal services

