How Coulsdon’s downland oasis is helping to save the planet

NATURE NOTES: The City of London rangers who look after Farthing Downs, Coulsdon Common and other precious green spaces are as hard at work over the bleak midwinter months as the rest of the year, including important projects to unlock the area’s Iron Age history



There is little doubt that a warming climate will have a profound impact on people and planet.

One of the overriding themes to come out of the UN’s COP26 conference in Glasgow last month is the importance of not only reducing our carbon emissions but how to store carbon, namely through the chief protagonist: trees.

This was the theme at a recent talk in Old Coulsdon organised by the Friends of Farthing Downs and Happy Valley, including speakers from the Woodland Trust, Croydon Council’s street tree team and rangers from the City of London.

While tree-planting does have its part to play, the recent drive to plant more trees in the ground to offset carbon has been somewhat oversimplified.

In Glasgow, several organisations made the carbon storage case for grasslands, for their ability to store immense amounts of carbon – often vastly more than newly established woodlands but with added bonuses for biodiversity. More than 38 per cent of terrestrial carbon is stored in grasslands, with older, undisturbed grassland, like those found on the Coulsdon Commons, sequestering the most carbon.

Species-rich grasslands are also extraordinary ecosystems, with diverse wild plants, animals and fungi at their core – not just essential for carbon storage, they also reduce flooding, boost pollinators and stop soil erosion – all essential elements to supporting threatened wildlife, giving humans areas for recreation and tackling and adapting to climate change.

Much of the South London Downs National Nature Reserve is historic or restored nationally-rare chalk grassland and one of the main reasons why sites such as Farthing Downs and Riddlesdown are protected as Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSIs).

The rangers, in their latest newsletter, say, “Although we get many genuine requests to plant more trees to supplement the existing ancient and secondary woodland, old hedgerows and veteran trees that come under our care and management, the reality is that planting requires the ‘right tree in the right place’.

“Ultimately, biodiverse habitats should not be prioritised over more suitable places like gardens, parks and streets, where they can have the biggest impact. Much can be done to plant trees in private gardens.

“Gardens across London have been disappearing at a staggering rate, with many being paved, tarmacked or lost to development at a size equivalent to 2.5 Hyde Parks per year.

“The Woodland Trust offer some good points to get started and some tips for planting and looking after trees in private gardens and streets.” Click here for more information.

SEEKING OUT WINTER COLOUR: Even in winter, Farthing Downs is still colourful, from beech trees in the woodland to the fungi in the grassland.

One of the most vibrant things to be seen is the wide colour forms of waxcap mushrooms (pictured left).

These small mushrooms are usually the last to appear in the season and are so-named because of their wax-like texture. The presence of waxcaps is considered to be an indicator of old, unimproved grassland (permanent grassland that has not been cultivated for many years).

Two of the most colourful types found on Farthing Downs are the pink waxcap Porpolomopsis calyptriformis and blackening waxcap Hygrocybe conica (this first appears bright red and fades to black).

Unearthing Farthing Downs’ ancient past

Last month, rangers on Farthing Downs met with Historic England, the government body associated with looking after England’s historic environment, to discuss the creation of new information panels that will bring the area’s rich heritage to life. Thanks to a small fund, there will soon be a series of panels on some of the most important heritage features on Farthing Downs.

Farthing Downs is the site of a large Anglo-Saxon cemetery and more than 16 graves are spread out across the site in a mixture of barrows and flat graves, some of which are still visible to this day.

Etched onto the downs there are also multiple linear features including Iron Age field systems, trackways and, from the Second World War, ditches to prevent an airborne invasion.

There have been many archaeological digs on the Downs including those by Brian Hope-Taylor. The most recent was conducted in 2005. Sadly, much of the finds by the Victorians are in unknown personal collections, but many discoveries are stored in local and national museums’ archives, including the British Museum and the Ashmolean Museum, Oxford.

With so much history under our care and protection, how to interpret it for all to discover has always been a mammoth task for the City of London, and this latest project with Historic England should help to unlock some of that hidden history for the public.

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

