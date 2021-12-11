Purley Way kitchen showroom has special offers this weekend

German kitchen retailer Kutchenhaus has opened its first store in Croydon this week.

The store at 4-5 Purley Way Crescent is holding a launch event this weekend with special promotions to welcome customers.

The shop is owned by Ronnie Adjei, who has more than 12 years’ experience in kitchen and bathroom design, working as a designer and director in a variety of companies across Croydon and Wimbledon.

The new store has 1,500sq ft of retail space, has eight displays including five kitchen displays, one home office, a bathroom display and features appliances from brands such as Bosch, Miele and Siemens. There are four members of staff in the team covering customer services and kitchen design, with the aim to employ another designer in 2022.

Adjei has set an ambitious revenue target of £750,000 for the first financial year as he looks to quickly establish the showroom within the local area.

Kutchenhaus is owned by Nobilia, Europe’s largest kitchen manufacturer, and provides stylish, German-designed ranges which are built to last, following 70 years of technology and product development. Residents in Croydon can now benefit from the highest quality units and features, including products from AEG and Quooker.

Every kitchen is bespoke, with designers offering innovative solutions for any customer requirements. Virtual appointments are also available using Kutchenhaus’ online 3D planning and design tool to create kitchens remotely for local customers if they are unable to visit the store.

“We are so excited to be opening our new store in Croydon and can’t wait for the local community to finally be able to see the contemporary and traditional displays that are on offer,” Adjei said.

“The team have moved quickly to prepare the showroom – it has taken just six weeks to transform the space to high-quality standards. We can cater to customers’ needs above all else and deliver the best quality product.

“I know this location extremely well and we’re situated in a prominent spot that is easily accessible. I am quite ambitious, so within two years I plan on being able to open a second store nearby. We can’t wait to get started.”

Sean Ford, the national head of sales and operations for Kutchenhaus, said: “It is great to see that Ronnie is in a position to open a new store in Croydon and offer local customers the opportunity to plan and design their dream kitchen.

“We love his ambition and can’t wait to see how he progresses. We wish the team all the best and wait to see their future success.”

Anyone wishing to book an appointment at the Croydon showroom can do so by calling 020 3827 0746 or emailing showroom@croydon.kutchenhaus.co.uk.

