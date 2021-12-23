Short-staffed libraries forced to close their doors until 2022

Croydon’s libraries, already operating on much-reduced opening hours, will close their doors tonight and not re-open until Monday, January 3, at the earliest.

The closures leave students working towards exams in the New Year and other residents denied access to the reading areas and materials, or use of the library computers, for 12 days.

The council made the announcement on its website only yesterday.

“Croydon libraries will be closed from 24 December until 3 January,” it said.

“Our digital library will remain open with access to thousands of e-books, e-audio, digital magazines, newspapers and comics, online reference databases and more.” But tough luck if you don’t have easy access to a broadband connection, tablet or laptop.

“I cannot believe this. You could not make it up,” said one loyal reader who depends on their local library for internet access.

“What about the kids studying and people needing to use the computers? Surely the last two years showed the importance of libraries?”

A Fisher’sFolly source said, “You understand that the library staff, who have been in fear of losing their jobs altogether, deserve and need some family time, especially after all the work they have put in to make the libraries covid-safe.

“But this blanket closure across the borough shows quite how threadbare the libraries’ staffing has become: there’s not enough librarians to provide holiday cover any more.”

Following budget cuts and job losses caused by the council’s financial collapse last year, all of the borough’s libraries are already operating on much-reduced hours, many down to just three days per week.

Croydon Central Library, the largest in the borough, is normally open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays for six hours (10am to 4pm), and for five hours (to 5pm) on Saturdays. On Mondays it provides a “select and collect” service only.

One A level student in Purley who contacted Inside Croydon said, “We don’t have internet access at home, and I have my mocks coming up in January. I was hoping to get some solid revision done in the library before the New Year, but now that won’t be possible.”

Other council services will not be closed throughout the week following Christmas, although the council appears to have designated tomorrow, Christmas Eve, as an additional bank holiday, when its contact centre and under-staffed phone lines at Fisher’s Folly will be closed.

The council’s announcement said, “Access Croydon and the council’s contact centre will be closed from Christmas Eve and reopen 29 December. Residents who need support while self-isolating during this period should complete our covid-19 contact form. The council website has emergency contact details for all our services if you need them during the holiday period.”

The Family Justice Centre, for victims of domestic abuse, will be closed from December 24 to 29. For more details call 020 8688 0100 or visit its website.

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

