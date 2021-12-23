No train services to Victoria Station for 10 days after Christmas

There will be no rail services between East Croydon, Streatham, Clapham Junction and Victoria from Christmas Day until Monday January 3, as major track and signalling work is carried out.

After Boxing Day, there will be a (reduced and covid-affected) service through to London Bridge, and the Thameslink service will also operate.

Transport for London’s Overground services out of West Croydon will be operational on a reduced basis for the week between Christmas and New Year.

The engineering works causing the closure of Victoria Station will continue on weekends throughout 2022, according to Network Rail and Southern.

Southern says, “Network Rail are modernising 1980s track and signalling on the lines into London Victoria station. There will be closures to the station and changes to the Southern services that use it.

“For you this means you will need to make different journeys on some dates.

“Most trains will be diverted to London Bridge, and limited rail replacement bus services will run between East Croydon or Balham and Clapham Junction for local journeys.”

There are scheduled closures to Victoria Station and the lines that service it on the following dates in 2022:

Saturday 8 to Sunday 9 January

Saturday 29 to Sunday 30 January

Saturday 26 to Sunday 27 March

Saturday 9 to Sunday 10 April

Friday 15 to Monday 18 April (Easter Bank Holiday)

Sunday 1 to Monday 2 May (May Bank Holiday)

Saturday 21 to Sunday 22 May

Saturday 16 to Sunday 17 July

Sunday 25 December 2022 to Monday 2 January 2023

Southern says, “Further dates will be added as and when they are confirmed. Changes for some of the above dates may not yet be showing in journey planners or on our planned engineering works page. Please check again closer to your travel date.”

For full, day-by-day details of Southern rail services, click here.

TfL, meanwhile, has been forced to issue a clarification about its London Overgroound services during the last week of 2021.

Regular passengers were confused after TfL sent them an email saying the London Overground would only run between Highbury and Islington and West Croydon on Boxing Day – with no services on the other eight Overground routes.

TfL has confirmed that trains will be running on these two Overground lines on Boxing Day.

The Overground services operating are:

Trains every 15 minutes between Highbury and Islington and West Croydon, calling at all intermediate stations except Shadwell, which will be closed due to planned engineering work

A 20-minute frequency service between Clapham Junction and Shepherds Bush, calling at all intermediate stations.

No services on the TfL Rail network due to planned engineering work.

The first Overground service on Boxing Day departs from Shepherd’s Bush at 08:52, arriving at Clapham Junction at 09:09. The last service will depart Shepherd’s Bush at 21:12 and arrive at Clapham Junction at 21:29.

The first service from Clapham Junction is at 08:29, arriving at Shepherd’s Bush at 08:47, while the last service will depart Clapham Junction at 20:49 and arrive at Shepherd’s Bush at 21:07. Services will run every 20 minutes (three trains per hour) during these times.

There will be no TfL services on Christmas Day.

Responding to the misleading TfL email, LibDem Assembly Member Caroline Pidgeon said, “Inaccurate information about what services are operating on the London Overground just a few days before Christmas is the last thing that passengers need.”

