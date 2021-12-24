Best wishes of the season to Inside Croydon’s loyal reader

That’s it from us for a few days.

It’s not that we don’t have loads more material to inflict upon our loyal reader.

We just realise that you’ll not be bothering to log-on over the Yule log.

We’d like to thank our loyal reader for their massive support over the last 12 months, which if anything, was as tough or tougher than 2020.

Readership of this website continues to soar – up around 10 per cent year-on-year in terms of page views and unique visits, after the covid year of 2020 saw our readership double. We take those figures as an endorsement that there is, indeed, a strong demand for us to publish the kind of detailed news stories that those in power would rather never get seen by the public.

Thank you for all the reads, but also for the comments, and especially the emails, articles, commentaries, tip-offs and documents that you have sent through to us which have all contributed to making this a vibrant, much-read and much-noticed website.

Being picked up by, quoted by and interviewed by the BBC, ITV London, The Grauniad, the Evening Standard, Morning Star and Private Eye demonstrates how Inside Croydon is giving voice to residents and businesses in the borough.

Please keep the emails, direct messages and Tweets (@InsideCroydon) coming.

And don’t forget, in the season of… ahem… giving, that you now have an opportunity to make a modest monthly subscription to keep Inside Croydon going.

We’ll be back after next week’s bank holidays with more tales of life from living on the fringes of London.

Have a terrific Christmas.

Here’s wishing you all a healthy and prosperous 2018

