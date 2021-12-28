16-year-old arrested in Jermaine Cools murder investigation

The police have made an arrest in the investigation into the murder of 14-year-old Jermaine Cools at West Croydon on November 18.

Cools was the third teenager to be killed in a knife crime attack in Croydon in 2021, one of 27 similar deaths on the streets of London over the past 12 months.

In a statement issued by Scotland Yard this morning, the Metropolitan Police say that a 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday, and remains in custody at a south London police station.

“Police investigating the murder of 14-year-old Jermaine Cools in Croydon have made an arrest,” the statement said.

“An investigation was launched after police were called to London Road, close to West Croydon Railway Station, at 18:41hrs on Thursday, 18 November to reports of a fight involving a number of people.

“Shortly after 19:00hrs, police attended a south London hospital after a 14-year-old boy self-presented with stab wounds.

“Despite the efforts of doctors at the hospital, the boy died a short time later.

“The boy was later formally identified as 14-year-old Jermaine Cools. A post-mortem examination gave Jermaine’s cause of death as multiple stab wounds.

“Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference CAD 6179/18Nov, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.”

The police say that information, including video footage and pictures, can also be provided anonymously at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS21T27-PO1

