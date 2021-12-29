Trams kick-off New Year with collection for community kitchen

Croydon FC’s first game of 2022 will be running a fund-raiser for the South Norwood Community Kitchen.
The match, against Tooting Bec, kicks off at Croydon Arena at 3pm on bank holiday Monday, January 3.
“Come along and cheer on the Trams, and bring donations of food, toiletries and any surplus Christmas gifts,” say the organisers.
“Start the New Year by doing some good!”
The turnstiles open at 1.30pm.
“Please bring your donations then and avoid the pre-3pm rush!” the organisers say.
“The Clubhouse will be open for a comforting pint before and after the match.”
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations
- Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors