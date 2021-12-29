Hospital visits are still allowed but ‘kept under close review’

The NHS trust which oversees the running of Croydon’s Mayday Hospital says that visits to in-patients are still allowed, but restrictions are “being kept under close review”.

The latest spike in covid-19 infection numbers, mainly caused by the spread of the Omicron variant, has seen other hospitals in south London decide to restrict hospital visits.

Reports suggest that the Princess Royal Hospital in Orpington (part of the Kings College trust), and Woolwich and Lewisham hospitals have each decided that there will be no hospital visits allowed from today onwards, to try to restrict the risk of spreading covid.

The latest available data for Croydon show that more than 1,400 new cases were being recorded each day. Over the course of the seven-day period to December 22, there were more than 8,000 positive tests registered, nearly double the previous week, a rate of 2,059 per 100,000 of population.

By December 21, 2021, there had been 1,101 deaths attributed to covid-19 in Croydon.

The government, meanwhile, announced last night that despite the rapidly increasing number of positive cases, there will be no changes in covid precautions in England before the new year.

In a statement issued to Inside Croydon this morning, a spokesperson for Croydon Health Services NHS Trust, which manages what is sometimes referred to as Croydon University Hospital, said, “Our current visiting times can be found on our website and are being kept under close review in line with national guidance to help keep our patients, staff and visitors safe during the covid-19 pandemic.”

The visiting times and requirements can be found by clicking here.

There, they say, “The health and safety of patients and staff remains our top priority, and all our staff will continue to wear face masks and observe strict infection, prevention and control guidance to protect our patients and visitors from coronavirus.”

People visiting patients in hospital must:

Wear a face mask or covering: All visitors will be required to wear their own face covering, which they will need to wear throughout the duration of their time in hospital

All visitors will be required to wear their own face covering, which they will need to wear throughout the duration of their time in hospital Wash your hands: You must wash your hands, regularly with soap and water or the hand gel provided, especially before and after you leave a ward

You must wash your hands, regularly with soap and water or the hand gel provided, especially before and after you leave a ward Keep a safe distance: All visitors must maintain social distancing to help control the virus and keep patients, other visitors and staff safe.

And the hospital trust says,”If you have a dry cough, a high temperature or a loss or change in your sense of smell or taste, please do not visit at all.”

If you are concerned that you have symptoms of coronavirus, the NHS asks that you should stay at home and visit www.nhs.uk to find out what to do.

