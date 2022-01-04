Addiscombe’s book readers to club together via Zoom

The Addiscombe Reading Room is open.

A new book club has been established, initially to meet remotely via Zoom, at least until the worst of the winter weather is over and the latest covid uncertainties resolved.

The organisers say, “If you like reading, discussing books or even hearing about books then the Addiscombe Reading Room is for you.

“The Addiscombe Reading Room is all about books, characters, twists and plots as we venture into the literary world.

“We will meet once a month to think and talk about one book to be chosen by the group. From time to time there will be local authors who will join our group. The meetings will be in the evening for at least an hour.

“The meeting will take place via Zoom for the first three months, as it will be too cold to meet outside. The meeting will take place on a Monday or a Tuesday evening once a month.”

If you are interested please email addiscombe20@gmail.com

