Christmas presence: local NHS delivered 250,000 covid jabs

NHS staff and volunteers across the South West London Clinical Commissioning Group area worked long hours through the festive period, including on Christmas Day, administering nearly 250,000 jabs to help protect the public from covid-19 – the biggest vaccination programme across south-west London in the history of the NHS.

Across a three-week period, from December 13 to January 2, a total of 249,776 vaccines were administered.

These included:

221, 649 booster vaccines

14,408 second doses

13,719 first doses

Pharmacies, walk-ins and pop-up clinics joined other vaccination sites in south-west London to give vaccines.

Staff from all specialities across South West London CCG were redeployed to work with the armed forces to help deliver and coordinate the roll-out of the booster campaign.

Dr Nicola Jones, a local GP and GP lead for the south-west London vaccination programme, said: “Delivering a quarter of a million jabs in such a short time represents an extraordinary team effort, with the NHS, volunteers, military and local communities joining forces. We are immensely grateful for all the continuing work to help protect as many residents as possible.

“We know that first and second doses are still vital and we want to ensure no one gets left behind – if it’s your first dose, your second, your booster, just get that jab done.”

