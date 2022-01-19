South Croydon one of 56 postcodes hit by covid mail delays

Households in the CR2, South Croydon, postcode, West Norwood (SE27) and West Wickham (BR4) are among 56 postal areas warned that their mail deliveries could face delays because of covid-related staff shortages.

Royal Mail issued the urgent warning yesterday.

Delivery offices have been among the worst-hit by covid since the first lockdowns through 2020. Postal workers in close vicinity to collect and sort the items for their walks have been vulnerable to catching the virus.

There were serious mail delivery delays experienced for more than a fortnight in the CR0 area over Christmas and New Year 2022, too.

The DOs – delivery offices – affected stretch right across the country, including several London postcodes.

The full list from Royal Mail is here:

Amersham DO (HP6, HP7 and HP8)

Amesbury (SP3 and SP4)

Barking DO (IG11)

Bicester DO (OX25 to OX27)

Bredbury DO (SK6)

Bridge Of Don DO (AB22 and AB23)

Bristol South DO (BS3, BS13 and BS41)

Burgess Hill DO (BN6 and RH15)

Caldicot DO (NP26)

Camberwell (SE5)

Cramlington DO (NE23)

Cricklewood DO (NW2)

Erskine DO (PA7 and PA8)

Gerrads Cross DO (SL9)

Golders Green DO (NW11)

Hanwell (W7)

Herne Hill DO (SE24)

Histon SPDO (CB4 9XX)

Hitchin DO (SG4 and SG5)

Holloway DO (N7)

Hornsey DO (N8)

Hoylake DO (CH47 and CH48)

Islington DO (N1 and N1C)

Larkhall DO (ML9 and ML10)

Maida Hill DO (W9)

Manchester South West DO (M15, M16 and M32)

Muswell Hill DO (N10)

Newton Mearns DO (G77)

Northwich DO (CW8 and CW9)

Paisley DO (PA1, PA2 and PA3)

Perth DO (PH1. PH2 and PH14)

Peterlee DO (SR8)

Pontefract DO (WF7, WF8, WF9 and WF11)

Rayleigh DO (SS6)

Redcar DO (TS10 and TS11)

Rottingdean DO (BN2 and BN51)

South Croydon DO (CR2)

Swindon West DO (SN5)

Thame DO (OX9 and OX39)

The Hyde DO (NW9)

Upminster DO (RM14)

Upton DO (CH30 and CH39)

Wallasey DO (CH27, CH44 and CH45)

Wantage DO (OX12)

West Norwood DO (SE27)

West Wickham DO (BR4)

