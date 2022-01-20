Appeal for volunteers to help run charity café in New Addington

The Royal Voluntary Service has made an urgent call for more volunteers in Croydon to support in a fundamental role.

Volunteers are needed to take on the operation of newly opened cafés at the New Addington Leisure Centre and Crystal Palace National Sports Centre.

Royal Voluntary Service cafés are a place for visitors to get high-quality food and barista-style coffee, knowing that any profits support the invaluable work Royal Voluntary Service does in the NHS and the local community.

The charity’s work includes running dementia support groups and helping vulnerable people recover after hospital stays.

Royal Voluntary Service is one of the largest retailers in the NHS, with its network of cafés and shops providing havens in hospitals to patients, NHS staff and visitors.

However, it’s not just the people on the receiving end of the charity’s support that benefit from volunteering. Royal Voluntary Service volunteers report better physical health; mental health and wellbeing, with 81 per cent of pandemic volunteers reporting improvements, with many also acquiring new skills and experience.

The volunteers’ tasks at the New Addington and Crystal Palace cafés may involve preparing and selling food and drinks to visitors and staff, or working behind the scenes. Those looking to apply for the roles can do so here.

Royal Voluntary Service is one of Britain’s largest volunteering charities with volunteers supporting the NHS and thousands of vulnerable people in the community. The charity has delivered the NHS Volunteer Responders programme for NHS England, with volunteers responding to more than 2 million requests for help and supporting with more than 230,000 shifts at vaccination sites.

The charity has also worked in local communities through the pandemic, running home libraries, companionship support, home from hospital services and patient transport.

