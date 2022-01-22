City Hall and Croydon Town Hall remember the Holocaust

Next Thursday, January 27, is Holocaust Memorial Day, when the world commemorates the lives of those killed in the Holocaust and in other genocides throughout the world.

On Monday, January 24 from 11am to noon, the Mayor of London and London Assembly will be holding a memorial service which can be followed online here.

City Hall is working closely with the Holocaust Educational Trust and The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust to create a ceremony that will commemorate victims of the Holocaust and provide time for reflection for those affected by more recent genocides.

On Thursday, the Mayor of Croydon will be hosting an online event, which will be available to watch on the council’s YouTube channel from noon.

The Mayor will be joined by schools from across Croydon and a speaker from Generation2Generation, who help the children and grandchildren of Holocaust survivors tell their stories.

