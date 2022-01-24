Businesses encouraged to pitch for part of £2m Omicron fund

The council is distributing more than £2million in government grants as financial support to local businesses which face uncertainty due to covid-19.

Unlike the borough’s hard-pressed food banks and voluntary groups, the council is at least giving owners of hospitality and leisure businesses more than a month to submit their bids for these grants.

Omicron grants of up to £6,000 are available for eligible businesses with the amount determined by the business property’s rateable value.

To apply, businesses must complete the online application form before February 28.

The form and guides for how to complete the form can be found on the council’s website.

In addition, £250,000 will be shared among 50 businesses in the creative industry to help with a loss of income. These grants of up to £5,000 each will be awarded to creative businesses with fixed property costs who have experienced a loss of income of at least 10per cent. Applications are now open. The council notes that grants will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

The council announcement also states, somewhat acidly, “Businesses are asked to ensure all information and evidence needed is provided to avoid any delays.”

The council has a bit of a reputation for being reluctant to distribute “free money” when it is given grants for local causes and businesses, as it showed during the first covid lockdown in early 2020.

There is also the Back to Business Fund available, which has another pot of £200,000 of funding received from government.

Under this scheme, local businesses could receive up to £10,000 in match funding as a result of creative crowdfunding, encouraging customers to support them by using Pay It Forward – paying for goods and services in advance.

The council is also offering one-year memberships with the Federation of Small Businesses which offers support with a wide range of services and advice on legal issues, health and safety and HR and business banking, as well as networking opportunities.

Interested businesses can email economic.development@croydon.gov.uk for more information.

