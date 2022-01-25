Little Women help CODA make covid comeback at the Cryer

CODA, the Croydon Operatic and Dramatic Association, is back after the pandemic with a run of performances of Little Women at the Cryer Arts Centre in Carshalton next month.

The production had been due to be staged last November, but was postponed due to a positive covid case within the production.

Louisa May Alcott’s moving family story follows four sisters in 19th Century New England, as they slowly leave childhood behind them and start to blossom into adulthood.

When they find their family separated by war, their small gestures of kindness to others can leave them stricken with sickness and self-doubt. As the sisters grow into young members of society, they show glimpses of what their futures may hold…

The production is directed by Charlie Allen and adapted by Peter Clapham, and stars Stephanie Shaw as Amy, Hana Kasasa as Beth, Bee Williams as Jo, Babita Khialani as Meg and Hollie Stacey as Marmee.

“This production of Little Women is primarily and fundamentally about family,” Allen said.

“The discussions and disagreements between the sisters are just like the ones I have with my own sister. This is a fun production that relies upon the relationships between the actors, and is a great chance to tell this classic novel bringing out all the same problems that families fact today.”

Michael Hall, who recently took on the role as chairman of CODA, said, “I am so relieved that we can finally share this beautiful story, especially after the last two years.”

Apart from an old-style Music Hall review in Sanderstead last September, this will be CODA’S first full-blown drama production since 2019, when they staged an acclaimed version of The Producers at the Fairfield Halls’ Ashcroft Theatre.

CODA was founded in 1943, and is Croydon’s leading community theatre company, performing both musicals and plays to a high standard. CODA have performed acclaimed productions of Shakespeare in Wandle Park, musicals at the Stanley Halls and family favourites such as The Railway Children and The Wind In The Willows at the Cryer Arts Centre in Carshalton.

Little Women runs from Tuesday to Friday February 22-25 at the CryerArts Centre, High Street, Carshalton, with performances at 7.45pm.

Tickets are £14 full price and £13 concessions (plus booking fee), and can be booked online at www.cryerarts.co.uk, by telephone on 020 8669 2444 or in person at the CryerArts box office.

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

