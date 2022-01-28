Olympic hero Fraser gives her club the shirts off her back

You could have a real Olympic vest, worn by a real Olympic athlete in a race at a real Olympic Games. And by buying it, you could be helping the next generation of Croydon’s stars fulfill their dreams of competing at the Olympics.

Donna Fraser, Croydon’s very own four-time Olympian, is auctioning a range of items from her international kit to raise funds for her club, Croydon Harriers. Effectively, Fraser is giving them the shirts (and rucksacks) off her back.

Items on offer include tracksuits, vests and bags accrued from a variety of international meetings including the Commonwealth Games (Fraser won two bronze medals running for England at the 1998 Games in Kuala Lumpur), European championships (she was a medallist at three events, indoors and out) and from the Olympic Games.

It was at the Sydney 2000 Games where Fraser ran probably her greatest race, placing fourth in the 400metres final behind Australia’s Cathy Freeman.

All funds raised from the online auction will be invested directly into the young athletes at Croydon Harriers, with projects including new weight training equipment and urgent repairs to the throws cage at the council-owned Croydon Arena.

Fraser, 49, from Thornton Heath, retired from competition in 2009 after a stellar career that saw her win her first international title as a junior in 1991, having been a six-time English Schools’ champion.

She told Inside Croydon, “I’m so proud to have been a Croydon Harrier for so many years.

“I started at the age of 11 while running for Winterbourne Junior School. I’ve had an amazing journey with the club and I’ve always tried to be supportive.

“It’s really important for our athletes to support their club the best they can. I was always very proud of wearing the Croydon Harriers vest when I competed, as much as I possibly could.”

The auction takes place on line, with the top bid after a two-week period getting to purchase the chosen item.

The auction items, with suggested starter bid prices, can be viewed by clicking here.

